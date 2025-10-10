Portrush man Marcus Christie recently completed an extraordinary 15 day, 360 mile walk from Cork to Portrush, raising a phenomenal £32,893 for Air Ambulance NI.

The gruelling walk was carried out in memory of his beloved mum and a previousAir Ambulance patient, Joan Christie CVO OBE.

The emotional challenge, named Cork2Port, saw Marcus brave unpredictable weather, physical exhaustion, blisters, an infected foot, and long days on the road.

“This walk was for Joanie,” said Marcus. “She was an amazing and inspirational woman, and I wanted to do something that honoured her memory while supporting a service that saves lives every single day.

Marcus Christie on his challenge.

"I was averaging around 22 miles per day while carrying the medical bag that the AANI doctor would take to an accident. It was the toughest challenge I’ve undertaken, harder than climbing Kilimanjaro last year and the three UK peaks in 2023.

"The support I’ve received has been phenomenal and kept me going when weather and injury were trying to stop me in my tracks. Mum would have thought I was mad but I know she would be proud.”

With this latest challenge completed, Marcus has now raised over £75,000 for Air Ambulance in under three years.

In addition to fundraising, Marcus also volunteers his time to support the cause – attending events, helping with collections, and giving talks in the community to raise awareness. As a result of this, he has been named one of the top three finalists for Volunteer of the Year by Air Ambulances UK and will attend the annual awards event in Telford on 3 December.

Marcus Christie and family present a cheque to Air Ambulance NI (from left) Hariett Roberts, Marcus Christie, Jennifer McDonald, Ned Roberts.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “Marcus’s story touched the hearts of communities across Ireland, drawing in support from friends, strangers, and local businesses.

"The challenge of 15 continuous marathons is certainly incredible, as is Marcus! This is undoubtedly the biggest individual challenge in aid of Air Ambulance, and we are beyond grateful. His original fundraising target was quickly surpassed, ultimately reaching £32,893 – enough to fund eight emergency missions.

"These funds will help continue the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) to deliver critical care when and where it’s needed most. On behalf of future patients, we say a huge thank you.”