The Portrush man who is leader of the 200,000 Irish Presbyterians says it will be a 'privilege and an honour' to take an active role in the coronation of a British monarch - which is believed to be an historic first.

Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick was speaking from London where he was taking part in rehearsals for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

While his predecessor, Dr John McKean, was a guest at the late Queen’s Coronation in 1953, the church believes it to be the first time that a Moderator, along with his fellow church leaders from the island of Ireland, will be taking an active part in Saturday’s historic event. The Irish church leaders will be part of the procession into the Abbey ahead of the King and Queen Consort at the start of the service.

“For all the pomp and pageantry, and amongst the symbolism and all the spectacle, at its very heart is a Christian service of dedication and blessing," Dr Kirkpatrick said. "It is a great privilege to be able to take part in the King’s Coronation and an honour to be able to represent Irish Presbyterians at such a unique and historic occasion that hasn’t been seen for 70 years.

King Charles. Mandatory photo credit: Hugo Burnand/PA Wire

“As people tune in on Saturday to see King Charles crowned, it will be for many people, especially in Northern Ireland, a special moment. With Coronation services taking place across our denomination on Sunday, along with an array of community events to mark the occasion in which our churches are involved, this is also a time of thanksgiving and celebration.”

The Moderator continued, “As a Christian leader, and a witness in the Abbey representing my brothers and sisters in Christ of all ages back home in PCI, the Coronation is a reminder of the meaningful place that Christianity still has in the fabric of national life.

“The service reminds us as well of the biblical call to pray for those in authority, without fear or favour, in the name of the King of Kings, while acknowledging the Grace of God that King Charles will need in order to do all that he is called to do."

