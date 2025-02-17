Portrush has been named by the Sunday Times as having one of the coolest postcodes in the UK.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From bakehouses and bottle shops to wildflower meadows and seaside saunas — here’s where to live for the hottest neighbourhoods this year” said the newspaper, which added that they had ‘scoured the country for the hottest postcodes for 2025’.

Recommending Portrush “for big-sky thinkers”, the Sunday Times highlighed the town’s “three glorious blue-flag-rated beaches” and the attractions for ‘sporty sorts’: “At West Strand you can surf, kayak or take a stand-up paddleboarding tour with Alive Adventures (a few miles along the coast there’s a seaside sauna at Portstewart Strand, a filming location for Game of Thrones).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The north coast resort’s eateries were mentioned too: “The Harbour Bar serves Guinness and salt-aged rotisserie chicken (there’s live music, a gin bar and guaranteed good craic too), while the menu at Shanty includes baked Cooleeney cheese and seafood chowder alongside great sourdough from the Ursa Minor bakery just up the road in BT54.

The Sunday Times article in which they mentioned Portrush as one of the coolest postcodes in the UK. Credit Sunday Times

"That’s named after the Little Bear constellation, of course – and, indeed, a ten-minute drive away from Portrush is Magheracross Viewpoint, one of the best places for stargazers and northern lights hunters in the UK. For a different kind of star-spotting, Harry Styles has been known to tee off at the Royal Portrush Golf Club."

And the Times journalist also included an ‘in the know’ tip for breakfast: “Over on the South Pier, Babushka is the place to sip on iced oat lattes while tucking into the Babs brekkie: fadge (potato cake), soda bread, fried egg, butcher sausage and more.”