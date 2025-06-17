Portrush path to be closed temporarily to facilitate upgrade of Arcadia play park
A new play park at Portrush’s Arcadia building is set to be completed this week.
Causeway Coast and Glens Council gave an update on the work on the new ‘multi play unit’.
In a post on social media, the Council said: “Works are progressing with the installation of the new Multi Play Unit at Arcadia Play Park, with project completion date Friday 20th June.”
Council also advised that to facilitate the replenishment of sand in the park, it will be necessary to close the path between the Arcadia and the Watersports Centre on Wednesday and Thursday, June 18 and 19.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement ended.