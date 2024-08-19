Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-awaited return of the NI International Air Show is just weeks away!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is excited to announce the amazing line-up of renowned aviation attractions, both in the air and on the ground.

Taking place at a spectacular new location along the coast, starting from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush, thousands of spectators will gather on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 to be thrilled by the high-flying entertainment in the skies above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Air Show will see the Jet Pitts displaying for the first time in Northern Ireland. These muscle Biplanes are based on the S2 designed in the 1960’s for competition aerobatics.

The wing walkers are always a popular attraction at the Air Show. Credit Claire Hartley

These iconic aerial entertainers use astounding manoeuvres such as the Double Hammer Head (or Pin Wheel), Tower of Power (Torque Roll and backwards flight) and High Alpha Knife Edge Flight.

Alongside the Jet Pitts, awestruck spectators can look forward to welcoming back some old favourites including the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics Wing walkers.

The fun will continue into the Saturday evening, as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s will perform a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compliment the amazing aerial attractions, there will be a wide range of family-friendly activities including a live music stage, vintage aircraft, trade stands, artisan food market, vintage vehicles, walkabout characters and amusements.

The Typhoon always thrills at the Portrush Air Show. Credit Claire Hartley

The ever-popular STEM Village makes a welcome return to showcase local employers and education providers aimed at directing young people to consider a STEM orientated career. This will include interactive, appealing displays and stands.

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Tanya Stirling said: “The NI International Airshow is the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland and also represents one of the biggest highlights on Council’s tourism calendar, so I am absolutely thrilled that the event is to return this year following a five-year absence.

“The new location this year will provide visitors with the best possible viewing experience as they enjoy the spectacular aerial acrobatics."