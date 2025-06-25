Proposals for a 125-dwelling affordable and social housing development in Portrush have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted proposal of application notice (PAN) is seeking permission for the development, as well as parking, associated infrastructure and landscape and ancillary works, at Ballywillan Road and south of Castleview Park in the town.

A public consultation event will take place at Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday, September 17.

A public consultation event will take place at Portrush Town Hall. Photo: National World

Additionally, information leaflets on the consultation event will be distributed to addresses within a 200-metre radius of the proposed development site in early September, containing proposal details and contact details for the planning agent.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter