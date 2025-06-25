Portrush: public to be consulted over 125-dwelling affordable and social housing proposal for resort town
The recently-submitted proposal of application notice (PAN) is seeking permission for the development, as well as parking, associated infrastructure and landscape and ancillary works, at Ballywillan Road and south of Castleview Park in the town.
A public consultation event will take place at Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday, September 17.
Additionally, information leaflets on the consultation event will be distributed to addresses within a 200-metre radius of the proposed development site in early September, containing proposal details and contact details for the planning agent.
Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.