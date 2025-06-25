Portrush: public to be consulted over 125-dwelling affordable and social housing proposal for resort town

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2025, 19:17 BST

Proposals for a 125-dwelling affordable and social housing development in Portrush have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted proposal of application notice (PAN) is seeking permission for the development, as well as parking, associated infrastructure and landscape and ancillary works, at Ballywillan Road and south of Castleview Park in the town.

A public consultation event will take place at Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday, September 17.

A public consultation event will take place at Portrush Town Hall. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Additionally, information leaflets on the consultation event will be distributed to addresses within a 200-metre radius of the proposed development site in early September, containing proposal details and contact details for the planning agent.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter

