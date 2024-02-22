Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May, in aid of RNLI Portrush, pending Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s approval for land and property assets.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that the popular RNLI fundraiser would NOT happen this year but on Thursday, February 22, a press release was issued saying: “The Junior Raft Race, Main Raft Race, Raft Race Dip and PYC Skerries Swimmers’ Raft Race Swim will all return as part of this year’s event, with further details to be announced soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Simmonds, General Manager at Portrush Yacht Club said: “We’re delighted to play our part in ensuring Portrush Raft Race takes place in 2024. As a club with community at its heart, we’re pleased to work alongside the RNLI and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to deliver this fantastic national event – particularly during such an important year for the RNLI.”

Portrush Raft Race 2024 WILL go ahead, it has been announced. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush, said: “We are pleased the Portrush Raft Race is back on for 2024. The RNLI is grateful to the RNLI North Coast Events Group, who ran the event for the last number of years, for their hard work and support during that time.