Portrush Raft Race 2024 WILL take place in May thanks to Portrush Yacht Club and RNLI
The event will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May, in aid of RNLI Portrush, pending Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s approval for land and property assets.
Earlier this month, it had been reported that the popular RNLI fundraiser would NOT happen this year but on Thursday, February 22, a press release was issued saying: “The Junior Raft Race, Main Raft Race, Raft Race Dip and PYC Skerries Swimmers’ Raft Race Swim will all return as part of this year’s event, with further details to be announced soon.”
Karl Simmonds, General Manager at Portrush Yacht Club said: “We’re delighted to play our part in ensuring Portrush Raft Race takes place in 2024. As a club with community at its heart, we’re pleased to work alongside the RNLI and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to deliver this fantastic national event – particularly during such an important year for the RNLI.”
Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush, said: “We are pleased the Portrush Raft Race is back on for 2024. The RNLI is grateful to the RNLI North Coast Events Group, who ran the event for the last number of years, for their hard work and support during that time.
“For our 200th year, we are thrilled to work with Portrush Yacht Club, who came onboard recently to ensure the popular event will go ahead. We are looking forward to celebrating with our community, while raising vital funds to support our work in saving lives at sea."