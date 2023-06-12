Register
Portrush Raft Race raises an incredible £25k for the RNLI

Following the success of the 40th Portrush Raft Race, sponsors and the organising committee were delighted to hand over the fantastic amount of £25,410 to the RNLI.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST

The donation is ‘ring fenced’ by the RNLI for use on their Portrush operation, keeping everything local.

Portrush Lifeboat is one of the busiest in the UK and frequently has to rescue seafarers in distress off the coast of Scotland and County Donegal as well as all around the north coast.

Raft Race Chairperson Trevor Abernethy expressed his enormous gratitude to his fellow committee members and volunteers: "We’ve got the event firmly back on the map after Covid and it was great to have the Ramore and Exorna Kitchens and Bedrooms as our main sponsors this year. The support we received from the business community both locally and from various parts of Northern Ireland has been tremendous.

From left - Brian Moore (Raft Race Compere), Matt McAlpin (Ramore Complex), Caroline Owens (Raft Race Committee member), Alison Conn (Raft Race Committee member), Andy Oliver (Exorna Kitchens and Bedrooms), Trevor Abernethy (Chairperson of the Portrush Raft Race Committee).From left - Brian Moore (Raft Race Compere), Matt McAlpin (Ramore Complex), Caroline Owens (Raft Race Committee member), Alison Conn (Raft Race Committee member), Andy Oliver (Exorna Kitchens and Bedrooms), Trevor Abernethy (Chairperson of the Portrush Raft Race Committee).
“Expect an even bigger programme next year as it’s the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.”

