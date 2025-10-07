Portrush RNLI announce Karl O'Neill as new coxswain

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
Portrush RNLI has announced that Karl O’Neill has been appointed to a full time Coxswain position at the station.

Karl said: “I’m pleased to share that I will be moving from my current role as Coxswain Afloat Mechanic with the RNLI into the full-time Coxswain position at my home station in Portrush.

"This is a role I’ve long hoped for, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

"During my time as a Coxswain Afloat Mechanic, I’ve had the privilege of visiting many stations and places, and, most importantly, working alongside incredible people.

Portrush RNLI have announced that Karl O'Neill has been appointed to a full time Coxswain position at the station. CREDIT LAUREN CHAMBERS

"The RNLI is an organisation I’m proud to be part of, and I’m glad to be continuing my journey with it here at home.”

A spokesperson for Portrush RNLI said: “Karl’s appointment consolidates our team at Portrush and we are all thrilled for him.”

Powered primarily by donations, the RNLI’s search and rescue service has been saving lives for over 200 years.

