Portrush RNLI coffee morning
Fancy a cup of coffee, cake and a chat – all while raising funds for the RNLI?
Then the Portrush Portstewart RNLI fundraising group have the perfect event for you!
They are holding a coffee morning in the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, November 26, running from 10am – 2pm.
For £5 admission fee, you can enjoy tea, coffee, traybakes and the RNLI pop-up shop will be there for all those Christmas gifts.
Most Popular
All welcome to attend and support the RNLI saving lives at sea.