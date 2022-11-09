Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portrush RNLI coffee morning

Fancy a cup of coffee, cake and a chat – all while raising funds for the RNLI?

By Una Culkin
36 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 10:30am

Then the Portrush Portstewart RNLI fundraising group have the perfect event for you!

They are holding a coffee morning in the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, November 26, running from 10am – 2pm.

For £5 admission fee, you can enjoy tea, coffee, traybakes and the RNLI pop-up shop will be there for all those Christmas gifts.

Most Popular

Fundraising coffee morning for RNLI

All welcome to attend and support the RNLI saving lives at sea.

Read More
50 dives to celebrate 50 years of Portrush scuba
Portrush