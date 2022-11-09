Then the Portrush Portstewart RNLI fundraising group have the perfect event for you!

They are holding a coffee morning in the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, November 26, running from 10am – 2pm.

For £5 admission fee, you can enjoy tea, coffee, traybakes and the RNLI pop-up shop will be there for all those Christmas gifts.

Fundraising coffee morning for RNLI