Anna Classon, RNLI Head of Region, attended the ceremony in Portrush where Station Mechanic Dave Robinson was celebrated locally for being accorded a Thanks of the
Institution Inscribed on Vellum, for his actions in saving the life of the teenage boy.
He had already received his award from HRH The Duke of Kent, the RNLI’s President..
During Friday’s event, Portrush RNLI Coxswain Des Austin was also presented with a Chairman’s Letter of Thanks for his professionalism, seamanship, and leadership
under severe pressure during the rescue.
Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister and crew meMbers Lisa Abernethy, Ben Durrant, Mark Mitchell and Raymond Fletcher were presented with Letters of thanks from the Institution in recognition of their part in the rescue.
The rescue, which happened on September 25, 2020, saw the lifeboat crew respond to reports of a young boy spotted in the water off Portstewart Head. On arrival at the scene, lifeboat crew observed a teenage boy in the surf, waving his arms and flailing, while being pulled out to sea by the tide.
A heaving line was attached to mechanic Dave Robinson’s lifejacket, and he entered the water to reach the teenager, keeping hold of him in the choppy waters. Meanwhile, Coxswain Des Austin manoeuvred the lifeboat in the breaking swell to keep as close as possible to the casualty, while the mechanic kept hold of the boy until the lifeboat crew were able to hoist both to safety and return to shore.
Beni McAllister said: "Words can’t describe how proud I am of our incredible lifeboat crew in Portrush. We are all delighted for Dave on his gallantry award and for Des and the crew members who were all recognised for their roles in the rescue.
"No crew member goes out to get recognition or reward. They are selfless people who drop everything to answer a call for help and the people they leave behind at home and in the community take great pride in their actions. We had a full crew onboard the lifeboat that day, each one of them focused on saving that young boy’s life.”
Portrush RNLI mechanic and Vellum recipient Dave Robinson added: "Receiving the RNLI Gallantry award from HRH the Duke of Kent was a huge honour and I felt I was
receiving it on behalf of all the crew in Portrush RNLI. I remember that day so clearly and I knew that boy had only minutes left before he was in danger of drowning.
"I entered the water and trusted in my crew and my training and just went for it. That poor boy was exhausted when I reached him and the whole crew were elated that he was
saved.”
Des Austin Coxswain said: "The All-weather Lifeboat had already been requested to launched to a shout and was re-directed to Portstewart, so this was a timely interaction. The teamwork deployed by the crew that day was outstanding, everyone knew exactly what they had to do, even though our training had been restricted due to Covid at that time. I am very proud of them all.”