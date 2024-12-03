Just one month since its launch, a charity children’s book about a brave little lifeboat looks set to become a Christmas cracker!

‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’ returned in October with a new adventure and a new mission to raise yet more funds for Portrush RNLI.

Just three years ago, the children’s book ‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’ was launched by author Dr Martin O’Kane and illustrator Alice Rohdich and raised more than £17,000 for Portrush RNLI.

Dr Martin O’Kane, who is a GP partner in Ballycastle and is also the Lifeboat Medical Advisor (LMA) for the Portrush RNLI crews, came up with the idea of creating Dee the Little Lifeboat, named after the smaller RNLI boat which carries two or three crew members and is called a D-boat.

Alice Rohdich and Dr Martin O'Kane, the illustrator and author of 'Dee Cleans the Sea'. CREDIT NI WORLD

When he saw some of the artistic work of Portrush woman Alice Rohdich, Martin was inspired to press ahead with the project.

The collaboration between Martin and Alice, whose family has a strong RNLI connection too, resulted in the finished product which launched in 2021 and raised a staggering £17,500 for the RNLI in Portrush.

Now, Dee has launched again, with her friend Sam the Seagull and some new chums, in ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’.

Martin said: “On this adventure, Dee continues to save lives at sea but also introduces us to the importance of the environment and also an awareness of the diversity that lies within our community.”

Thanking everyone who has already bought copies of ‘Dee Cleans the Sea, Martin said: "Some copies are still available and I think they would make a great stocking filler or a treat for someone maybe overseas or loved ones nearer to home.”

‘Dee Cleans the Sea’, priced at £12.50, is now on sale from outlets in Portrush, Ballycastle and Armoy.

In Portrush, the books are on sale from Memento in Portrush, Rohdich’s Souvenir Shop (and have a chat with the book’s illustrator Alice!), Portrush lifeboat shop, Indigo Cafe and The Paddle Crab. In Ballycastle, the books are available from the Castle Pharmacy, McCaughan’s Pharmacy and in Armoy, ‘Dee Cleans the Sea’ is on sale in Armoy Community Pharmacy.