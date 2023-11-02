Register
Portrush RNLI issue reminder for care near the coast during storms

The local RNLI branch has reminded members of the public to exercise caution during storms on the coast.
By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
The RNLI is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers. Credit Portrush RNLIThe RNLI is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers. Credit Portrush RNLI
In the wake of recent Storms Babet and Ciaran, Portrush RNLI posted a reminder on their Facebook page reading: ”The RNLI is reminding those visiting the coast to be aware of the dangers as Storm Ciarán is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. The RNLI is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

"Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives in Irish and UK waters each year and over half of these people didn’t plan on ever entering the water. Slips, trips and falls can be a major factor in these kinds of incidents.

"While people may want to experience extreme weather around the coast, we would strongly advise against doing so. It is not worth risking your life, so we urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance.

"If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard/Coast Guard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – too many people drown trying to save others.

"The RNLI advice is: Stay well back from stormy seas and cliff edges; Check tide times before you go; Take a phone with you; In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard/Coast Guard. #stayback #stayhigh #staydry”

