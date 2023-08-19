Three people were rescued in a sea drama on Saturday afternoon after raising a Mayday call off the Portstewart coastline.

Portrush RNLI volunteers were tasked by HM Coastguard at 12.50pm this afternoon to respond to the distress call made by a pleasure boat taking on water between Portstewart and Barmouth .

Launched at 1.15pm in Force 5 winds and moderate seas, the Portrush all-weather lifeboat made its way to the vessel which had three people on board.

With reports that the vessel had sank and three people were in the water, Portrush lifeboat arrived on scene within minutes joining Rescue 118 helicopter, and three other local boats who had also responded to the Mayday call joined the search.

One of the other local boats spotted the casualties and her crew brought two casualties back to the harbour. Portrush ALB picked up the other casualty and returned to the harbour where they were met by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard.