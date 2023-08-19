Portrush RNLI launched after Mayday call raised by distressed pleasure boat occupants on Causeway coast
Portrush RNLI volunteers were tasked by HM Coastguard at 12.50pm this afternoon to respond to the distress call made by a pleasure boat taking on water between Portstewart and Barmouth .
Launched at 1.15pm in Force 5 winds and moderate seas, the Portrush all-weather lifeboat made its way to the vessel which had three people on board.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With reports that the vessel had sank and three people were in the water, Portrush lifeboat arrived on scene within minutes joining Rescue 118 helicopter, and three other local boats who had also responded to the Mayday call joined the search.
One of the other local boats spotted the casualties and her crew brought two casualties back to the harbour. Portrush ALB picked up the other casualty and returned to the harbour where they were met by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard.
Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush said: The three casualties were very lucky in that they had buoyancy aids and also means of communication to call for help. Thank you too to our local boatowners who responded so quickly to the call.”