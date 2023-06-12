Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Portrush RNLI rescue person cut off by tide at base of Benbane

Portrush RNLI was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard on Friday evening after a person was cut off by the tide at the base of Benbane Head.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

The all-weather Lifeboat and her crew under Coxswain Johnny Weston launched at 8.35pm to the scene in perfect weather and sea conditions.

Portrush ALB were guided to the casualty by the Coastguard who were on the cliffs above the scene. The volunteer lifeboat crew launched the daughter craft – the Y boat from the ALB – and were able to rescue the person from the pebble beach underneath the cliff.

Charles Grossie, Deputy Launching Authority at Portrush RNLI said: “Our crew who were able to arrive on scene very quickly and rescue the person from the base of the cliff and bring him back safely to Harbour.

Most Popular
Portrush lifeboatPortrush lifeboat
Portrush lifeboat

"As we are now entering our busy summer season, we would ask people if they see anyone in difficulty to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Read More
Local SvP members celebrated for their work