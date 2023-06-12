Portrush RNLI was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard on Friday evening after a person was cut off by the tide at the base of Benbane Head.

The all-weather Lifeboat and her crew under Coxswain Johnny Weston launched at 8.35pm to the scene in perfect weather and sea conditions.

Portrush ALB were guided to the casualty by the Coastguard who were on the cliffs above the scene. The volunteer lifeboat crew launched the daughter craft – the Y boat from the ALB – and were able to rescue the person from the pebble beach underneath the cliff.

Charles Grossie, Deputy Launching Authority at Portrush RNLI said: “Our crew who were able to arrive on scene very quickly and rescue the person from the base of the cliff and bring him back safely to Harbour.

Portrush lifeboat