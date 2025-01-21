Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portrush Yacht Club (PYC) has been presented with a certificate of thanks by the local RNLI branch.

For many years PYC has supported Portrush Lifeboat Crew, helping with events, providing a venue for training events and hosting crew celebrations, and generally supporting the station, crew, and the fundraising teams.

On Monday, January 20, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Beni McAllister accompanied by Coxswains Dave Robinson, Karl O’Neill, Johnny Weston, and crew member Tim Nelson handed over the signed certificate of thanks to General Manager Karl Simmonds and PYC Treasurer Alistair Morgan.

In 2024, the committee of PYC stepped in to run the long-established Portrush Raft Race after the last committee stood down.

Beni McAllister. Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Portrush Yacht Club have always had a close relationship with the station in terms of hosting evens and celebrations, giving us accommodation for training events that we would otherwise have to pay for and hosting fundraising events such as Raft Race and now the ever-popular Santa and SOS Swims – important fundraising events for the RNLI.

"We are very lucky to have them on our doorstep and we are delighted to hand over this certificate as a recognition of their longstanding support.”

Karl Simmonds, General Manager at PYC, said: “We are proud to have this association with Portrush RNLI and are honoured to receive this framed certificate of thanks from the RNLI.

"We are very community focussed and happy to be able to provide the facilities for the station for training and fundraising events. We value our longstanding relationship with the RNLI and looking forward to hosting future events.”

The next event organised by the Swimming Section of the Yacht Club is the SOS Swim (Swim Our Severn) on Saturday, January 25. Registration is at 2pm at the Yacht Club with refreshments and a raffle in PYC after the swim.