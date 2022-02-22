Portrush RNLI need new shop volunteers

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew - people of all ages and abilities - who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.

John Martin is the chair of the Portrush RNLI Fundraising Branch and the Shop Manager.

“I moved to Portrush in 2014 and in 2015, I called into the shop and asked if they needed a hand, and I started the next day.

“Having worked in the emergency services all my life, it seemed like a natural next step to volunteer in this way. After a couple of years, I got involved in the fundraising branch where I have been the chair for the last two years and I became shop manager last August.”

As for what he finds most rewarding about being involved, John says: “For me it is when the lifeboat goes out on a call out and you see that the volunteer crew have the best of training, kit and equipment to do what they need to do. It is rewarding to know that in some small way by giving your time you have helped to raise the vital funds to helpsave lives at sea.”

John is encouraging others to get involved: “You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst volunteering at a shop and can become part of an incredible team.

“If you enjoy meeting and interacting with people, are confident in handling money, it really is a role you will love.”

RNLI shops started out as simple cake stalls run by volunteers to raise money for their local lifeboat station.

“These stalls started selling commemorative RNLI products in around 1920 and quickly moved on to selling souvenirs and Christmas cards with all profits helping save lives at sea,” Nuala Muldoon, RNLI Community Manager explained.

“Today, we have over 170 RNLI shops around the coast and inland, all of which are still run by our dedicated volunteers. They attract many visitors throughout the year and stock an excellent range of unique souvenirs and gifts.

“The pandemic unfortunately hit our shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions. We were delighted when we could reopen them safely in accordance with government guidance and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors in 2022.