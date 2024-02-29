Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Causeway Shantymen have become ambassadors for the RNLI during its 200th year. They have drawn great inspiration from a collaboration with Portrush RNLI and hope to play a significant role in promoting water safety and raising funds for the Lifeboat Station.

The Causeway Shantymen’s journey in just 12 months is remarkable, and they have quickly become a unique presence in Northern Ireland’s music culture. Their performances, ranging from collaboration with a West End theatre star to participating in maritime festivals and charity fundraisers, have brought joy to audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their infectious passion for sea shanties not only entertains but also serves as a cultural link to the rich maritime heritage of the Causeway coast. Sea shanties, with their tales of sailors’ struggles and the harsh realities of life at sea, provide a glimpse into a bygone era.

Portrush Lifeboat Station has welcomed ‘aboard’ the Causeway Shantymen as the latest RNLI Ambassadors. Credit RNLI

Judy Nelson, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, said: “We need help more than ever to deliver our water safety messages. Over half the people that get into trouble in the water didn’t expect to get wet, and having the Causeway Shantymen on board will help us to deliver this message.