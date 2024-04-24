Portrush Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 200th Anniversary of RNLI
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan will host a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 200th Anniversary of RNLI on Sunday, April 28.
The invitation-only event will take place in Portrush Town Hall from 3pm, and members of the public are invited to come along to listen to the outside broadcast.
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor have both held several fundraising events for the RNLI during their term in office and Council would very much appreciate support on t hisvery special day.