A Portrush surf school is organising an ‘end of summer’ surfers’ ball to raise funds for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Portrush Surf School TK has organised the event for the last four years and has raised an incredible £25,000 for the hospital in that time.

Admission is £10 at the door – and you DON’T have to be a surfer to attend! Great raffle prizes (cash ticket sales) and some auction pieces. Some of the prizes include a Basalt Saturday night experience table for up to ten people courtesy of Ramore Restaurants, dinner, drinks and a movie for two from Kiwis Brew Bar, a Sunday carvery for two from the Bushmills Inn, a family pie for four, four sides and gravy and four drinks from MyPie Portrush – and many many more!