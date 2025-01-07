Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent survey has shown that the beach most people would chose to visit for the rest of their life is Portrush’s West Strand.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey, conducted by Portrush hotel Elephant Rock, has revealed how couples looking for winter romance on the North Coast like to spend their time.

When asked which beach people would visit for the rest of their lives, they chose Portrush West Strand, Benone, White Park Bay and Castlerock beach, in that order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Boyle, general manager of Elephant Rock, which commissioned the survey, said: “The North Coast is such a beautiful place to spend time with a loved one and with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we commissioned a survey to find out how coupes like to enjoy their time when they visit the area.

West is best! The survey showed that most people chose Portrush's West Strand as the place they would visit for the rest of their lives. Credit NI World

“The region is packed with cosy restaurants and bars where a romantic meal over candlelight or walk in an area of outstanding natural beauty, is just around the next corner. Add to that the world-class tourist attractions, unforgettable places of interest, the incredible local food and drink, rich cultural history, the friendliness of the people, and the North Coast has it all.”

When asked what makes the north coast special to them, 62% of respondents said the stunning landscape whilst 21% said it was the friendly and welcoming atmosphere. 12% gave their answer as the vibrant local food scene with the remainder saying that the rich history and culture were important factors.

When it comes to what romantic activities people would choose, a huge 80% said they would like to relax by the fire, while only 8% said they would take a dip in the sea on their trip to the North Coast and 8% said they would go on a hike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respondents were spoilt for choice when it came to where they would most enjoy a romantic winter sunset – 44% said they preferred Whiterocks Beach, 27% chose Mussenden Temple, 24% said Ballintoy Harbour and 5% chose the Giant’s Causeway.

The celebrity people would most want to take to the North Coast in place of their partner was Liam Neeson, followed by Christine Lampard and Derry Girls actress, Saoirse Monica Jackson.