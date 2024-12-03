Portrush WI members get ready for Christmas

The members of Portrush Women’s Institute started their Christmas preparation at a recent meeting by making festive wreaths and table decorations.

As well as making a stunning display, 91-year-old Margaret McCullagh baked a huge tin of sumptuous shortbread which everyone enjoyed.

A club spokesperson said: “Why not make it a New Year's resolution to visit the ladies of Portrush WI who meet on the fourth Monday of the month at 7.30 pm in Portrush Masonic Hall. Take the opportunity to meet old friends and new.”

