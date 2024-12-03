As well as making a stunning display, 91-year-old Margaret McCullagh baked a huge tin of sumptuous shortbread which everyone enjoyed.
A club spokesperson said: “Why not make it a New Year's resolution to visit the ladies of Portrush WI who meet on the fourth Monday of the month at 7.30 pm in Portrush Masonic Hall. Take the opportunity to meet old friends and new.”
At a recent meeting members of Portrush WI started their Christmas preparations by making festive wreaths and table decorations Photo: PORTRUSH WI
Marvellous Margaret McCullagh (91) who baked a huge tin of sumptuous shortbread which the members of Portrush WI enjoyed. Photo: PORTRUSH WI
