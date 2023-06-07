Register
Portrush Yacht Club Commodore’s Regatta 2023

Portrush Yacht Club is delighted to announce the return of the Commodore’s Regatta for a second consecutive year.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

This three-day event is taking place between Friday and Sunday, June 16-18 and includes competitive dinghy racing, cruiser racing, canoe sailing, an open water swimming race across West Bay and a parade of sail featuring traditional boats.

Pirates off Portrush Yacht Club also forms part of this year's Regatta, offering families the chance to join Tavish’s crew and fight off the Mad Monk of Portballintrae on Sunday.

General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “This event highlights our determination to promote water sports on the North Coast, while the addition of Pirates off Portrush Yacht Club offers us the opportunity to engage directly with our local community.”

Portrush Yacht ClubPortrush Yacht Club
Portrush Yacht Club

This year’s Regatta also features a launch night on Friday, June 16, which will not only open the event but also officially open the club’s new mural which features club activities and characters from Portrush children’s book, Dee the Little Lifeboat.

