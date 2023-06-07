Portrush Yacht Club is delighted to announce the return of the Commodore’s Regatta for a second consecutive year.

This three-day event is taking place between Friday and Sunday, June 16-18 and includes competitive dinghy racing, cruiser racing, canoe sailing, an open water swimming race across West Bay and a parade of sail featuring traditional boats.

Pirates off Portrush Yacht Club also forms part of this year's Regatta, offering families the chance to join Tavish’s crew and fight off the Mad Monk of Portballintrae on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “This event highlights our determination to promote water sports on the North Coast, while the addition of Pirates off Portrush Yacht Club offers us the opportunity to engage directly with our local community.”

Portrush Yacht Club