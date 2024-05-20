Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boat owners are asked to bring any time-expired marine distress flares to a disposal event, organised by the Royal Yachting Association Northern Ireland and facilitated by the PSNI, on Saturday, June 15.

The risk of keeping old marine distress flares is that these may not work effectively when you need them most in an emergency or could misfire causing injury.

As the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s (MCA) voluntary flare disposal service ceased in December 2022, private individuals are now required to either return them to the original supplier for disposal (if available) or use a third-party commercial disposal service.

As there is no commercial disposal service currently available in Northern Ireland for marine distress flare disposal and, until a long-term solution is found, a Marine Distress Flare Disposal event, initiated by the RYA NI and supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland will be held on Saturday, 15th June, during Police Marine Safety Week. This runs between 10am-3pm at Portrush Yacht Club.

Promoting the upcoming marine flare disposal day on Saturday, 15th June are (from left) Inspector Stephen Burke, Greg Yarnall of the Royal Yachting Association NI and Constable Wayne Robinson.CREDIT PSNI

Inspector Stephen Burke of the Police Service's Explosives Blasting Unit said: "We would encourage all with these marine flares which are past their best to use this opportunity to safely dispose of them and replace with more reliable flares.