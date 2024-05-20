Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will pay tribute to those who played a part in the D-Day landings by lighting a special beacon at the East Strand, Portrush.

Thursday, June 6, 2024, marks 80 years since D-Day, which represented a major turning point in World War II. Codenamed Operation Overlord, around 4,000 ships and landing craft set down about 132,500 Allied troops on five Normandy beaches, in what remains the largest amphibious invasion in history. The military success of D-Day would ultimately spell the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation in Europe.

The Portrush event will provide an opportunity to bring people together to mark this historic moment and will offer a number of unique experiences for attendees, including the chance to see a number of World War II vehicles displayed across the beach.

Army Cadets, Sea Cadets, Air Training Corps, along with members of the Royal British Legion and other veteran organisations, will also be in attendance.

The beacon will be lit on Portrush's East Strand. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The proceedings will commence with a performance by the Pipes and Drums of 152 North Irish Regiment Royal Logistics Corps at 8.45pm. This will be followed by a short ceremony led by Rev Dr JI Thompson, President of the RBL Group 10, who will read the International Tribute.