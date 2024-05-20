Portrush's East Strand beach to be site for beacon lighting to mark 80 years since D Day
Thursday, June 6, 2024, marks 80 years since D-Day, which represented a major turning point in World War II. Codenamed Operation Overlord, around 4,000 ships and landing craft set down about 132,500 Allied troops on five Normandy beaches, in what remains the largest amphibious invasion in history. The military success of D-Day would ultimately spell the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation in Europe.
The Portrush event will provide an opportunity to bring people together to mark this historic moment and will offer a number of unique experiences for attendees, including the chance to see a number of World War II vehicles displayed across the beach.
Army Cadets, Sea Cadets, Air Training Corps, along with members of the Royal British Legion and other veteran organisations, will also be in attendance.
The proceedings will commence with a performance by the Pipes and Drums of 152 North Irish Regiment Royal Logistics Corps at 8.45pm. This will be followed by a short ceremony led by Rev Dr JI Thompson, President of the RBL Group 10, who will read the International Tribute.
Council will then join with other local authorities across the UK and northern France in lighting their beacons at 9.15pm. The Portrush beacon will be lit by County Antrim Deputy Lord Lieutenant Stephen Bailie, accompanied by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The evening will close with the National Anthem being played by the 152 RLC Pipes and Drums.