Fashion, fragrance, and philanthropy unite for charity at a highly anticipated fashion show set to dazzle Portrush’s Elephant Rock Hotel in May.

This Ibiza-inspired Rêverie Charity Fashion Show will feature some of Ireland’s most celebrated designers while raising vital funds for NI Hospice and RNLI.

Rêverie is the brainchild of Charlotte Dixon, owner of Elephant Rock Hotel, and Cindy McKendry, the event’s creative director.

“Originally, I envisioned a small daytime event, but Cindy’s vision and connections turned it into something truly spectacular,” said Charlotte.

Guests will enjoy a Sundowner Supper made with locally sourced ingredients, paired with bespoke cocktails designed by Elephant Rock’s mixologists. A sensory fragrance and cocktail experience, inspired by New York’s most exclusive events, will also make its debut in Portrush.

Alan Simpson will host the evening, which will feature a dynamic soundtrack from 33/45, Greg Lundy, and Tony DasRymer and cutting-edge production by Event AV.

The runway will feature top models from Cathy Martin’s CMPR agency, showcasing stunning designs from Aoife Lifestyle, Clare Garvey, Electronic Sheep, Shauna Fay, Una Rodden, Atlantic Design Studio, Grainne Maher, Marie-Claire Millinery, and Taylor Yates. London-based designer Kevan Jon is even flying in for the occasion.

Behind the scenes, the inimitable Katherin Farries will orchestrate the show as backstage manager, ensuring a flawless production.

Adding to the prestige, Irish fashion icon Cathy O’Connor will be the guest of honour, while Nuala Meenehan will serve as the ‘Face of Rêverie’. Hair and makeup will be executed by top industry professionals, including Lisa CB, Claire Graham, Emily McIntyre, Mark McCloy (MGM), and Stephen Campbell (Hair + Co).

Guests can bid on exclusive art and fashion auction prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the chosen charities.

A highlight of the night will be a sought-after Hope Macaulay cardigan, a statement piece from the globally celebrated local designer.

“Hope is putting Irish design on the map, and having one of her pieces in our auction is incredible,” said Cindy. To top off the experience, every guest will receive a gorgeous goodie bag filled with lovely treats.

The limited tickets go on sale on March 1, but due to high demand, pre-booking is now available via Elephant Rock Hotel at 028 708 78787.