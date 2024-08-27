Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portrush 12-year-old has become the ‘poster boy’ for an inclusive tourism campaign run by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Council’s Destination Team showcased different options for everyone within the summer campaign, and Lorcan who has Down Syndrome was delighted to be asked to be involved.

The photoshoot took place in June, and when Lorcan was asked what he most enjoyed about being involved he said: “I was really pleased to be in these pictures as I want to show my friends at my school that anything is possible, and I also got a day off school!

“I also enjoyed showing people how nice it is to live in Portrush where we took a lot of the pictures and also show what fun you can have.”

Lorcan McGonigle, who featured in the Summer Campaign by Council’s Destination Team, pictured enjoying the outdoor play facilities at Ballycastle Seafront. CREDIT CCG COUNCIL

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “It’s important that as a Borough we highlight inclusivity options, and we are delighted that Lorcan was able to be involved this campaign.

“We hope that this inspires other children to chase their dreams and I would like to extend my thanks to Lorcan’s parents for giving their permission for this.”

The campaign featured ideas for family days out, while suggesting how best to spend 48 hours in Causeway Coast and Glens. Local business Morelli’s featured as part of the campaign, and Lorcan thoroughly enjoyed his free ice cream.

Council’s Policy and Equality Officer Elaine McConaghie said: “We are delighted that Lorcan’s parents agreed for him be involved in this campaign.

As part of Council’s Destination Team’s Summer Campaign, Lorcan McGonigle had the exciting opportunity to sample an ice cream from the award-winning Morelli’s in Portstewart. CREDIT CCG COUNCIL

“We have various inclusive locations to visit and enjoy throughout the Borough such as Benone beach, our diversity play parks at Armoy, Flowerfield Portstewart, Limavady, come and have a game of tennis in Ballycastle or why not try our inclusive cycles on a Wednesday evening, starting at the grounds of the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre travelling around the riverside park in Ballymoney.

“Alternatively, you can enjoy an overnight stay in our camping pods with improved accessibility at Benone and Cushendun Holiday parks or spend time at any of our Council events as they all have inclusive elements to ensure there is fun for the whole family.

“I think it’s fantastic that Lorcan will inspire other school aged kids to chase their dreams and become involved in modelling or whatever they what to do.

“If you or someone you know is interested in being involved in our inclusive campaigns, working with us at project design stages or accessibility testing our services, we’d love to hear from you please contact:[email protected].”

Council’s Destination Team has highlighted a recent campaign featuring a young model in the making, Lorcan McGonigle, pictured enjoying the outdoor play facilities at Ballycastle Seafront. CREDIT CCG COUNCIL

Lorcan has not let this new found fame go to his head and while he may have temporarily put his modelling days behind him, his aspirations now sit firmly on Olympic glory.

As a fantastic swimmer he watched the Olympics and aims to be as successful as local rower Hannah Scott, he said: “I’m only 12 but when I watch the Olympics I think I would love to do that as I’m a swimmer.”

To read more about the Visit Causeway summer campaign and see Lorcan’s pictures for yourself visit: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/summer