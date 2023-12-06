Portstewart Community Association is holding a Festive Lantern Walk in the town on Thursday, December 7.

Beginning at 6.30pm, everyone is invited to meet at the Christmas Tree at Atlantic Circle for some community songs before setting off to walk along the Prom and around the Crescent.

This will be followed by complimentary festive refreshments and live music in Morelli’s. There will also be prizegiving for Best Festive Outfit, Best Lantern (adult and child).