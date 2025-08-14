A Portstewart man has created an app to help devotees of ‘the black stuff’ find the best pint of Guinness in their area.

Scott Montford launched his ‘Stoutly’ app in July after struggling to find a good pint of Guinness in London where he works.

But such was the enthusiasm for Scott’s app, that users are now able to track the best pint all over England and in Ireland.

Speaking to our sister publication The Derry Journal, Scott said: “I’m not too familiar with London, I come into London once a week for work.

Scott Montford from Portstewart who has created an app to find the best pint of Guinness in your area. Credit Derry Journal

"A lot of time I'm looking for a pint and I don’t know where to go. I was thinking, ‘I wish there was a proper decent app that told me where I could find a decent pint no matter where I am,’ so that's where the inspiration came from for Stoutly.

“It was a 100% passion project. The app isn’t monetised, I'm not making a penny from it. There is a really discreet donation link, ‘buy me a pint’ link. I'm not doing it for monetary gain, I’m doing it for the love of pints.

“The day I launched it, I posted about it. Originally there was a sign-up limit of 100 users. I thought I would be lucky if I got 50. Within two hours, I hit the 100 cap and had to upgrade that.

"There is a bit of a cost to the site now, but what I’m getting is worth it. The amount of pints that are being rated in London, I’m able to pull out my phone and dander down the road from the office and find a decent pint nearby.”

So what is Scott’s perfect pint of Guinness like?

“Ultimately, it needs to be in a Guinness glass. Whether there's a real science behind it or not, if someone puts down a pint and it's not in a Guinness glass, I'm not drinking it. It has to have a nice dark colour, a good head on it, and creamy.”