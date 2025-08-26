Writing for the Golf Monthly publication, writer Rob Smith drove, chipped and putted his way around every club in the UK and Ireland which can boasts three 18-hole courses.

He then compiled a list of his top recommendations – with Portstewart Golf Club listed first as he had played ‘its three remarkably different courses’ this summer.

Describing the golf club as ‘ever improving’, Smith wrote: “Just a hop along the coast from this year’s Open host Royal Portrush and its own pair of excellent links, this extremely welcoming club is one that is very much heading in the right direction.

"In its 131 years it has developed into one of the finest golfing set-ups in the UK&I. It is also blessed with a glorious expanse of mountainous dunes now occupied by its premier course, The Strand.

"This has hosted plenty of prestigious events, none more so than the 2017 Irish Open which was won by former world number one, Jon Rahm, who said, “The golf course is amazing. It’s probably one of the most beautiful golf courses I have ever seen, if not the most.”

"It would be hard to argue with this with the sea on one side and the expansive River Bann on the other. I hadn’t been here for almost 30 years and was very taken indeed.”

The writer also commented about how much he enjoyed the ‘more forgiving and tranquil Riverside Course’.

Finally, making his way to the ‘chalk and cheese Old Course with eight of the original holes played along by the rocks and the remainder over the road’, Rob Smith said: “At £15, I wonder if there is a better-value 18-holer anywhere?

"Everyone in the clubhouse was extremely friendly and helpful, and I really couldn't have enjoyed it more.”

Portstewart is the only Northern Ireland club mentioned on the list with County Donegal’s Rosapenna Golf Club was receiving an honourable mention.

1 . SPORT Portstewart Golf Club's Strand Course. Credit PGC Photo: PORTSTEWART GOLF CLUB

2 . SPORT Portstewart Golf Club's Riverside Course. CREDIT PGC Photo: PORTSTEWART GOLF CLUB