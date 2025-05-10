Portstewart: PSNI confirm death of man whose body was found near North West 200 circuit is not connected to bike races

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th May 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 10:38 BST
Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found on the outskirts of Portstewart on Friday morning.

The man’s body was found around 9.30am in the Ballyreagh Road area and emergency services were tasked to the scene.

Police confirmed on Saturday that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A post mortem will be held to establish the cause of the man’s death.

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered near Rinnagree Point in Portrush. CREDIT PACEMAKER
Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered near Rinnagree Point in Portrush. CREDIT PACEMAKER

Superintendent McIldowney said: “Thank you to all of those who have assisted our officers in relation to this tragic accident, our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this sad time."

The body was found close to the North West 200 circuit, but police have stressed the man’s death is not linked in any way to the bike races.

