Portstewart Strand now ‘inclusive’ thanks to Mae Murray Foundation

The popular strand on the North Coast has become the latest ‘Inclusive Beach’ in Northern Ireland due to work carried out by the Larne based charity in partnership with the National Trust.

Until now this beach has been off limits for many with mobility, sensory and other needs, as sand and lack of appropriate toileting facilities can create barriers to participation.

However, a beach equipment loan scheme is now available, together with disabled toilet to Changing Places standard.

Thanks to the Mae Murray Foundation disabled people of all ages are now able to enjoy Portstewart Strand

The free equipment loan scheme is operational every day – on an advance booking basis - through until the end of the bathing season and includes access to beach wheelchairs and beach walking frames.

Alix Crawford, founder of the charity, whose daughter Talia has quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, said: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with National Trust to enable the whole community to enjoy the beautiful beach at Portstewart Strand. This progress has been made possible thanks to an amazing Crowdfunder campaign - supported by influencer Blossomingbirds.

“The funds raised were then generously matched by Sport NI Project Reboot Activate and National Emergency Trust.

“The Children and Young People’s Strategic Partnership (CYPSP) also kindly contributed.

Jane, Gordy and Archie (age 6) Stewart joined Pippa Campbell from the Mae Murray Foundation and Anna Corry from Blossoming Birds at the launch of the fundraising campaign to help make Portstewart an Inclusive Beach time in for the new 2022 season

“National Trust received key funding from DAERA to create an essential Changing Places toilet which offers hoisting and adult changing bench facilities - ensuring dignified toileting for all.”

“No matter your age or perceived ability, you should be able to enjoy the thrill and beauty of our beaches across the province, and we are working hard to make that a reality.

“Portstewart Strand is now one of four beaches in Northern Ireland where we offer these wonderful facilities through partnership with beach operators.”

“It’s important to note that the loan scheme operates under advance booking conditions.

“Full details of equipment options, beach loan scheme schedules, advance booking requirements, Frequently Asked Questions and Terms and Conditions of Use can be found on our website.”

Alix set up the Mae Murray Foundation to help bring solutions that would enable all ages and abilities to take part together within society – recognising one another to be of equal and inseparable value.

Creating inclusion on beaches is just one of many projects which the charity, which was named in memory of Alix’s late mother, is currently working on.

Alix said: “We are so pleased to be working with National Trust and are indebted to the dedicated staff and our funders for their enthusiasm and support of this much needed project.”

Laurence Ghisoiu, Senior Visitor Experience Officer for the National Trust, welcomes the partnership with Mae Murray: “We are delighted to be able to offer these fantastic facilities from Portstewart Strand, allowing more and more of our visitors to be able to enjoy this beautiful beach.

“We can not thank the Mae Murray Foundation enough for enabling this to happen”.

Sport Northern Ireland Chief Executive Antoinette McKeown said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to walk, run or wheel along.

“By taking part in Sport NI’s Project Reboot: Activate, the Mae Murray Foundation has made this a reality for many disabled people so they too can be enriched by experiencing the outdoors and being active.

“Ensuring sport and physical activity are accessible to all is at the heart of Sport NI’s Power of Sport five-year plan, so we were delighted to be able to match fund £5,000 in support of Mae Murray’s fantastic campaign.”

Antoinette added: “Sport NI has pledged £226,500 to Project Reboot: Activate to date that has helped 53 sporting clubs and organisations.

“This has all been made possible thanks to National Lottery players who funded this project and many others like it that enhance people’s lives.”