Portstewart WI enjoy poetry, marshmallow decorating and more - new members welcome
and live on Freeview channel 276
In September, President Helen Jamieson welcomed Brian Rankin from Limavady, who has written three poetry books, Walking Through the Heather, Big Mary and Waiting for a Miracle. The proceeds from these books go towards funding two orphanages out in Uganda.
Brian had a new repertoire of poems and Portstewart WI felt very honoured to be the first group to hear his new poems. It wasn’t very long before the hall was
Advertisement
Advertisement
ringing with laughter as Brian dressed up differently for each poem he recited. Helen thanked Brian for a most entertaining and enjoyable evening and presented him with a cheque towards the good work he is funding.
In October, Susan Lyons, Portstewart WI Vice President and Executive Member, demonstrated how to decorate marshmallows. Everyone managed to make a snowman, a penguin, a half wheel, to go in a hot chocolate drink. Members also decorated a crispy bun with snow and holly leaves with berries. There was icing everywhere, everyone ended up with very sticky fingers but there was a lot of laughter as members didn’t always get it right but still had fun!
The monthly competition for a ‘Decorated Hard Boiled Egg’ was won by Helen Jamieson with Alison Lamont coming second. Next month, Portstewart WI welcome Chocolate Manor to their meeting. The Institute meets in the Parish Room in Agherton Church Hall on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30 pm and new members are most welcome to join.