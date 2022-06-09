Portstewart WI meetings

The President, Susan Lyons welcomed members to the April meeting which was held in Portrush.

The evening started on a sad note as two members had passed away since th group last met - Grace Foster who was in the Institute for about 10 years and Margaret McGeagh who was a member for over 50 years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret was a great craftswoman and the many different pieces she produced were of an exceptionally high quality. She did the picture which was presented to the Causeway Hospital from Portstewart Institute. She was of a quiet disposition but had a good sense of humour and served on committee for many years. Grace loved quizzes and was always a member of the quiz team which competed at Area and Regional competitions. Both ladies will be sadly missed. Members stood as a mark of respect.

Susan welcomed Carol Galliene back to the meetings. Donations of baking were requested for Balmoral Show. Susan introduced the speaker for the evening, Christine Williams from Grandma’s Spoons. Christine attended University in Glasgow where she was the Head of Faculty for Creative and Applied Arts. She makes jewellery from old silver spoons and has now added Sea Glass jewellery to her portfolio, the profits from it going to persecuted Christians throughout the world.

Members took the opportunity to snap up some bargains. Supper was served with lots of goodies to enjoy. There were two competitions on the night, one for a Souvenir Spoon which was won by Margaret Clarke, 2nd Alison Lamont and 3rd Joan Wright. The other competition was to make an Easter Bonnet which was modelled by members of the different teams. Heather Green’s team were the winners.

At the May meeting, President, Susan Lyons welcomed members and speaker Mrs Maud Steele.

She expressed sympathy to Secretary, Alison Lamont who sadly had lost her father since the group last met. Susan informed everyone of plans for an afternoon tea to celebrate her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and members should come suitably dressed for the occasion for an afternoon of fun and games.