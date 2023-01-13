The President of Portstewart Women’s Institute, Helen Jamieson, welcomed members to the January meeting and wished them all a Happy New Year.

She then referred to the death of Mrs Joan Christie, Past Executive Member for Lower Bann and past Lord Lieutenant of Antrim.

Helen also referred to the death of member Heather Green’s mother, who had also passed away. Sympathy was extended to both families and members stood as a mark of respect. Good wishes were sent to Susan Lyons for a speedy recovery to good health.

After the minutes had been read, arrangements were made for the annual dinner in February. Members settled down to making cards with Helen and everyone produced a nice card to take home.

