A Portstewart woman who says her daily dips in the sea with friends make ‘getting older fun’ has been included in a photographic exhibition organised by the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland.

Maureen Davidson's written submission which accompanied her photo in the 'AdvantAGE' photographic exhibition. Credit Maureen Davidson

Maureen Davidson, who swims with the Portstewart Seabirds, had her self portrait included in the ‘AdvantAGE’ exhibition which Commissioner Eddie Lynch says ‘celebrates the rich and diverse lives of older people living in Northern Ireland’.

In her submission to the photographic competition, Maureen wrote: “The Seabirds Cold Water Swimming Club was formed in September 2019 at Portstewart Strand. I joined the mad eejits on 1st December 2019 (I knew two people that day). The Seabirds are affiliated to The Olive Branch who provide free of charge professional counselling in Coleraine, Magherafelt and Ballymena.

"Little did I know that on 12 April 2021 I would lose my beloved husband of almost 46 years, I was 65. He was 11 days away from his 70th birthday. Getting older, widowed! Cold water swimming with the Seabirds saved my life!

In the swim - Portstewart woman Maureen Davidson pictured during her daily dip in the Atlantic. This picture was selected to be in the 'AdvantAGE' photographic exhibition. Credit Maureen Davidson

"We are such a close-knit group and they were my absolute rock, we have ladies of over 80 years old in our group. We dress up on all occasions to dip in the Atlantic! Coffee on the beach most days with the ‘birdies’ regardless of the weather and social events very often.

"In August 2021, we completed 365 consecutive days of sea dips. Such great comrades making getting older ‘fun’ and I honestly don’t know where I would be today without my Seabird Family. It’s open to everyone of all ages. Note to all: Grow old with Seabirds!”

Maureen’s photo is now on display in the exhibition which will run until January 29 in Holywood Library. The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch said: “In November we invited older people to submit photographs that reflect the advantages of getting older. What we received was a beautiful mix of views and experiences all perfectly capturing the positive side of ageing.

