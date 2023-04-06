The members of Portstewart Women’s Institute got together for their monthly meeting in March and heard from an inspirational local man.

The meeting started on a sad note when the President informed members that since the meeting in January, Margaret Clarke’s son had passed away suddenly and also Irene Hosier’s mother. The Secretary had sent cards on behalf of the Institute to both families. Members stood as a mark of respect.

On a lighter note Mary Smyth had represented the Institute at the Area Bowls . It was her first time taking part and she came runner up in the event. Mary was congratulated and presented her with the trophy.

The President introduced the speaker for the evening, David Radcliffe, principal of Harpur’s Hill Primary School in Coleraine who gave a presentation of his journey through life to date.

Mary Smyth with her bowls runner-up trophy

He was born in Banbridge where his father was a farmer but he chose the education path rather than going into farming. He worked in Belfast for eight years before applying for the job of Principal in Harpur’s Hill. During his time there he discovered a small lump on his leg and, after being badgered by his mother, he finally went to the doctor and after undergoing tests was diagnosed with cancer and thus began his journey of living with cancer.

Treatment was successful and for several years things were fine. He was married and was blessed with four children. Unfortunately the cancer came back and although he had further treatment it was unsuccessful and he had to face the hard choice of having his leg amputated.

David told the members that through many trials, he accepted his situation and decided to get on with living his life, with Joshua 1 V 9 as his mainstay. He said that his Christian faith has seen him overcome many battles. Helen thanked David for sharing his inspirational story with us and presented him with a gift.

There were two competitions on the night and they were both kindly judged by Gerardette Mullan. The monthly competition for a Money Box was won by Susan Lyons, 2nd Alison Lamont and 3rd was Emma Lyons . The Primrose Dick Cup for a Baby’s Knitted Blanket was won by Joan Wright.

