Members of Portstewart WO rounded off a busy year with two very informative and enjoyable meetings.

In November, President Helen Jamieson welcomed Geri Martin from Chocolate Manor who was speaker for the evening. Geri told members how she started making chocolates in her kitchen which wasn’t ideal with two small children to be looked after.

She then moved to a unit in a business park until she eventually saw premises in Castlerock which she thought would be just the place to expand her business. She signed a lease in February 2020 just as Covid hit in March but despite this, with government help, she was able to keep the premises and the staff she had employed.

Her business really took off when she was approached to provide chocolates for the Queen’s Jubilee and then again for the Coronation of King Charles III. From small beginnings her business has gone from strength to strength and she now offers chocolate workshops too.

Geri made some of the chocolates she had made for the coronation and members were able to enjoy them with their tea. Geri judged the monthly competition for the ‘Prettiest Plate’. First was Helen Jamieson and second was Maureen Garvin.

Alison Lamont gave a detailed report on the year’s activities and Susan Lyons reported on the group finances. Helen thanked them both for their comprehensive reports and wished everyone a safe journey home.

The December meeting was the Christmas Party which kicked off with the ladies making different handmade ornaments to take home to decorate their Christmas trees. A Christmas quiz followed and then True or False. The Left/Right game produced the usual confusion and much laughter and the Star of Bethlehem game was won by Meta Swinney.

