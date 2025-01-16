Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council say the Herring Pond in Portstewart will remain unavailable to swimmers until March.

Late last year Council advised the public not to swim in the popular beauty spot as fencing and concrete debris had fallen into the water due to storms, rendering it unsafe.

At this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart requested an update on the storm damage and a timeline for fixing the issues.

Officers said they had received an update from Council’s Head of Estates stating a large proportion of the top path leading down to the bathing pool had been washed into the pool, along with the fencing, which presents a health and safety issue for swimmers.

An officer added: “There is approximately eight cubic metres of concrete in the pool, which will be a significant task to remove using a large digger, lifting equipment, and possibly a diver.

“The metal steps leading into the water will also require a repair, so there’s significant work to be done.

“In relation to a time-scale there’s some work required for planning and repair for the steps and based on the weather conditions at this time in the year, realistically the Herring Pond will not be available to the public until mid-March.