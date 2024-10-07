Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Positive Carrickfergus is seeking feedback from the local community over plans for a dedicated music store in the town.

The idea came from conversations with local musicians, who expressed an interest in shopping in person and locally for their supplies.

Lynn McKenzie from Positive Carrickfergus said: “The community and connection of meeting other musicians, speaking to people to get advice on brands, instruments and so on is missing in Carrick. As part of our emergent work, we are working on developing a stronger music scene that is led by musicians. More than a shop or studio, [it will] be a place to gather and connect, where ideas and creativity have space, support and industry knowledge to grow.”

The community group have launched an online survey to gather feedback on the proposals.

Positive Carrickfergus has launched a survey on proposals for a music shop in the town. Photo: Positive Carrickfergus

"It will begin as a display stand stock of strings, plectrums, tuners and other smaller items which will be located within the Talking Shop. As we are not a 9-5 organisation, we will work via request and have access to supplies within 24-48hrs of requesting them and will also be available at our events,” Lynn added.

"Our plan is to open the store before the end of the year once we have our stock and POS system in place, and then we will advertise to let everyone know how, where and what etc.”

Positive Carrickfergus aims to grow the store into something that will be part of a larger music scene provision alongside training, recording, production, lessons, and a vinyl and instrument library. “If anyone would like to meet and chat about what we are working on and how to get involved, then email [email protected],” said Lynn.

Positive Carrickfergus have previously spearheaded a number of successful music events in the area, including the Around The Town festival in Carrick during the month of August.

On Saturday, November 9 in Carrickfergus Town Hall (12-4pm), the group will welcome Belfast Record Fair back for the Autumn Vinyl Market.

The event will see a huge selection of vinyl records, CDs and all sorts of merchandise, with shoppers able to browse classics, bargains, hard to find albums and new releases.