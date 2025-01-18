Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have hinted at a possible breakthrough in relation to the ongoing issue of ‘slippery’ footpaths in Waringstown.

ABC Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage (UUP, Lagan River DEA), in particular, has been pursuing the matter for many months, as sections of the new footpath, past Waringstown Primary School gates and the Mace shop, are particularly treacherous and slippery, it has been claimed.

As the item was discussed as a confidential one at last Tuesday’s (January 14) Economic Development & Regeneration Committee meeting, Cllr Savage had requested speaking rights under any other business (AOB), so that he could mention the issue again – this time publicly.

The Deputy Lord Mayor commented: “I put the AOB in last Friday, and since then a report has come in front of us tonight in confidential business.

“Respecting confidentiality, I’m happy to sit and await the outcome of that report over this next period of time, with a [view to] working towards a better outcome for Waringstown and the residents of Waringstown.

“Many people have slipped and fallen on this paving, and it is quite common knowledge within the area. We have been working tirelessly over this last number of years with officers who have been out and visited the site.

Right Direction

“I believe that we’re now moving forward in the right direction, and I appreciate the report that’s [been] brought here tonight. I’m happy to let it sit at the minute and wait on the outcome going forward.”

Committee chair, Alderman Paul Greenfield (DUP, Banbridge DEA) welcomed the update too. In February of last year, The Waringstown resident explained that he walks his dog every morning and that he had slipped outside the school gates. He said it had been quite a bad fall.

He commented at last Tuesday’s meeting: “As someone who lives in Waringstown, I speak to many people day and daily, and I know the issue.

“It’s [been] highlighted by many in this chamber on a number of occasions, so I’m glad to see the report tonight and look forward to solution coming through.”

Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) explained that he too had been proactive in highlighting the issue: “I brought [this] as AOB before this report came which was debated at length under confidential business.

“Hopefully we’re closer to the end of this matter than we were a couple of weeks ago.”

Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP, Armagh DEA) also wished to mention the state of some footpaths in Armagh: “I thank Cllr Savage for bringing the item before council tonight.

“There was a previous issue in relation to the footpaths in Armagh City that I raised in April 2023. Can we get officers to follow it up and bring a report back as soon as possible?”

Speaking ahead of last Tuesday’s meeting, Cllr Savage explained he was determined to do all in his power for the matter to be finally addressed to everybody’s satisfaction: “Since the laying of new footpaths in the centre of Waringstown a few years ago as part of the Rural Development Programme, I have consistently raised concerns with council on behalf of the residents of Waringstown, regarding the dangerous condition of the paving and slip hazards.

“After many attempts to find a resolution to this problem, and given the time that this has taken, I had no other option left to me but to request discussion via an item of any other business.

“Council are now bringing forward a report under confidential business to update councillors. I am committed to working hard to get a solution to this after such a lengthy debacle. There has got to be a sensible way forward for the people of Waringstown.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter