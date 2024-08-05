Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Antrim sub-postmasters are being urged to share their experiences as part of evidence gathering for the final stage of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

The independent public inquiry is investigating failings surrounding the Horizon IT system which led to the wrongful prosecution and conviction of post office operators.

Up to 16,000 people across the UK have been contacted by independent research and data analytics firm, YouGov, on behalf of the inquiry, to anonymously share their experiences of the Post Office.

Every current sub-postmaster will be asked about their experience working with the Post Office, and applicants under the Post Office’s in-house compensation scheme (the Horizon Shortfall Scheme) will be asked about their experiences of this process.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Findings of the two surveys will be presented as evidence during the inquiry’s final phase and will inform inquiry chair, Sir Wyn Williams’ recommendations.

Urging local input, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said: “The Horizon scandal has touched communities in East Antrim and across the UK, and the impact continues to be felt today.

“I encourage anyone in East Antrim who has received these surveys to share their experiences and contribute to this important research.”

Parliamentary data published earlier this year shows that there are 19 post offices in east Antrim. Some of these are crown post offices, however the vast majority are owned by sub-postmasters who will receive the survey.

Announcing the survey, Sir Wyn Williams said: “Human stories are at the heart of this Inquiry. As will be obvious by now, and as I have said from time to time, I have been deeply affected by the accounts of hardship and suffering endured by many.

“I urge all those who are contacted to complete the surveys, and I offer my heartfelt thanks now to all those who take the time and trouble to do so.”

Those eligible to take part in the surveys have been contacted via email. Respondents contribute their experiences anonymously and can do so online, or over the phone for those who need reasonable adjustments.