Postcard collecting and a virtual tour of South Derry villages and towns

Postcard collecting (deltiology) is believed to be surpassed only by stamp collecting as the most popular collecting hobby in the world.

It is not difficult to see why. Everyone has at some stage sent cards from holiday, or bought a card of their favourite star, or just bought a card of a design that appealed.

Postcard collecting can, and does, take many forms. Many people collect views of the town or village in which they were born or brought up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others seek views of where they live now so that they have some idea of the changes that have taken place over the years.

An old postcard showing the sheep market in Draperstown town centre.

Often a local photographer will have produced cards showing scenes and events of his locality and, perhaps, a little way beyond.

Such cards, often produced in very limited numbers, are scarce today and are also very much sought after by students of local history.

David Lennox, who grew up in Lissan has accumulated a massive collection of local topographical postcards.

On Tuesday, February 7, Ballinascreen Historical Society will enjoy a feast of nostalgia as the audience is taken on a virtual tour of the villages and towns of South Derry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The images will be particularly clear and detailed because they will be displayed on the large screen in Draperstown’s Workspace Community Hub (50 High Street).

David will begin his presentation by detailing the general history of postcard publishing and also explain how his own interest in the hobby developed.