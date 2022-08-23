Postie strike could hit Mid Ulster letter and parcel deliveries
Four days of industrial action by Royal Mail staff could hit letter and parcel deliveries in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas from this Friday.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have said they will also be striking on August 31, September 8 and 9 unless a pay deal with Royal Mail can be reached beforehand.
The union is demanding a rise more in line with inflation, which is currently at 9.4 per cent and is expected to reach 13 per cent later this year.
Royal Mail said the union rejected a pay rise offer worth up to 5.5 per cent after three months of talks.
Harry Hutchinson from the Mid Ulster Trade Union Council said the workers action is “essentially against corporation greed.”
He said: “Royal Mail made operating profits of £758m to March 2022, up 8%. The corporation is now crying poverty as expected profits for this year is earmarked at £303m.
“Royal Mail has identified £350m in cost savings for 22/23yr. Royal Mail management have already announced 700 management jobs to be axed to save £40m. A further £350m cost savings have being identified, much depending on a pay settlement with Royal Mail workers.”
Mr Hutchinson said Royal Mail must be renationalised and brought back into public ownership and run by democratically elected managers.
“Despite disruption to delivery services during these four days of strikes, the public should support Royal Mail workers, to save this essential service from Corporate speculators,” he added.
Royal Mail apologised for any disruption the strike may cause and assured the public it had “well-developed contingency plans”, and will do everything it can to keep services running.