NIE said the power cut was reported at 8.26am this morning and they are expecting it to be restored by 11.30am.

It is understood much of the town centre is affected as well as Windsor Avenue and the Antrim Road.

It said 555 customers are affected.

Power lines

A spokesperson said: “Our repair team has arrived and is assessing the problem. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

