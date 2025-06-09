Power cut in Lurgan sees almost 2000 customers without electricity
Almost 2k people without power in Lurgan due to equipment failure this afternoon.
A power cut in Lurgan was reported to Power NI at 2.25pm and it’s expected restoration time is 5.30pm.
It is understood a significant part of north Lurgan is affected.
Power NI has revealed that 1800 of its customers are currently affected.
A spokesperson said a repair team will be assigned as soon as possible “The fault is due to equipment failure,” said the Power NI spokesperson.
