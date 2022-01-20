Power NI funding for Newtownabbey animal rescue trust

7th Heaven Animal Rescue Trust was nominated to receive the community funding by Power NI employee, Lauren Scott, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands.’

The initiative gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups for funding.

Thanks to the donation, the charity was able to purchase food and toys for the animals.

Power NI employee Lauren Scott with 7 th Heaven trustee Heather McMurray.

Founded in 2003, 7th Heaven Animal Rescue Trust rescue, care for and eventually re-home, abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted pets. 7 th Heaven works hard to put the welfare of animals above all other concerns be they financial, personal, or political.

The charity recently set up an animal food bank to help those with pets who are struggling financially and are using what extra supplies of food they have to support to those who can’t afford any.

They hope this helping hand will encourage those affected to keep their beloved pets at home where they belong.

With the help of Power NI, 7th Heaven Animal Rescue will now be able to offer even more food to the animal food bank, as well as purchase some much needed supplies.

Trustee of 7th Heaven Animal Recuse Trust, Heather McMurray said: “This is amazing support from Power NI and their employee Lauren to help the pets that 7th Heaven aid through our Pet Food Bank scheme. Their kindness and generosity are helping to keep much loved pets in homes with their owners during these uncertain times.”

Power NI employee Lauren Scott added: “The £300 from Power NI has really helped 7th Heaven provide free pet food to pet owners who are in financial distress.

“Without the help of 7th Heaven these owners may have to relinquish ownership of their animals, so the support of the project is so valuable to our local community of pet owners.

“Without the support of companies like Power NI giving donations to support this project it would simply not be possible to run. The Helping Hands Scheme is such an important initiative and 7th Heaven will be able to support so many pets and pet owners with the contribution.”