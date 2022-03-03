‘Powerful’ boost buys weighted blankets for BraveheartsNI

For BraveheartsNI has received £1000 funding from Power NI as part of the Brighter Communities initiative.

Founded in 2014 by Clare Caulfield and her daughter, Shealyn, who was born with severe CHD, BraveheartsNI now support 250 Bravehearts throughout the province as well as their families.

Congenital Heart Disease is a lifelong, life limiting condition that is debilitating both physically and mentally and can lead to anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

Aoife Magennis from Power NI and Clare Caulfield from Bravehearts NI

With the £1000 grant from Power NI, the charity plan to purchase additional weighted blankets for their members, which can be beneficial for anxiety, insomnia, and stress, which can come alongside CHD.

Grateful for the funding, founder Clare said: “I’m delighted to have received this award from Power NI, allowing us to purchase additional weighted blankets. The pandemic has been really tough for our Bravehearts as many are vulnerable and shielding, so it has been a particularly stressful and isolating period for them. We promote a can-do attitude and have launched initiatives such as ‘steptember’, encouraging the Bravehearts to get out walking as well as providing equipment such as wetsuits and paddle boards to enable our members to be active as best they can with their condition.

“We’re so thankful to receive this funding to purchase weighted blankets which we hope will improve the overall wellbeing of some of our Bravehearts,” said founder, Clare.

The Brighter Communities Initiative was set up by Power NI in 2018 and since its establishment it has supported a huge range of bespoke groups and clubs across Northern Ireland who are all making a big difference in communities with total donations of £40,000

In December 2021, Power NI ran the ‘Festive Fund’ and awarded five organisations with £1,000 to enable them to continue providing in their communities’