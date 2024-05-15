Praise for 'fantastic Freedom of the Borough ceremony for health care workers
At Coleraine Town Hall on April 19, care staff from the borough were granted the Freedom of the Borough for their work during Covid-19 pandemic by Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Mayor, DUP Councillor Steven Callaghan.
The event was attended by more than 100 staff members, including Northern and Western Health and Social Care Trust representatives and NI Ambulance Service workers.
At a full council meeting on Tuesday, May 7, Cllr Callaghan said he was proud to represent the council at the event, praising it as “fantastic”.
He added: “It was clear to see that it meant a lot to those members of the NHS who were present at the ceremony”.
In a letter to the council, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Chief Executive, Jennifer Welsh, thanked members for the “the wonderful ceremony and reception”.
The letter added: “We all deeply appreciate the significant honour given to all health and care workers by the Conferment of the Freedom of the Borough by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.
“All of us present on the day very much enjoyed the ceremony and reception, and staff were delighted in being recognised in this way.
“Please accept my very best wishes to you, elected members, the Clerk and Chief Executive and his team, and thank you once again for this special recognition.”
DUP Alderman Mark Fielding said he appreciated the “work put into the Freedom of the Borough” by all areas of Council staff.