Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have praised care workers, following a “fantastic” Freedom of the Borough award ceremony.

At Coleraine Town Hall on April 19, care staff from the borough were granted the Freedom of the Borough for their work during Covid-19 pandemic by Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Mayor, DUP Councillor Steven Callaghan.

The event was attended by more than 100 staff members, including Northern and Western Health and Social Care Trust representatives and NI Ambulance Service workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, May 7, Cllr Callaghan said he was proud to represent the council at the event, praising it as “fantastic”.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, congratulated health and care workers at Tuesday’s Full Council Meeting. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

He added: “It was clear to see that it meant a lot to those members of the NHS who were present at the ceremony”.

In a letter to the council, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Chief Executive, Jennifer Welsh, thanked members for the “the wonderful ceremony and reception”.

The letter added: “We all deeply appreciate the significant honour given to all health and care workers by the Conferment of the Freedom of the Borough by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of us present on the day very much enjoyed the ceremony and reception, and staff were delighted in being recognised in this way.

“Please accept my very best wishes to you, elected members, the Clerk and Chief Executive and his team, and thank you once again for this special recognition.”