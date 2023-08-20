Praise for Lismore Comprehensive School students and staff for 'outstanding' A level results

The 2023 A level results at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon have been described as ‘incredible’.

A statement from the school said that results day can be an anxious time for students and schools, however those receiving results this year had the additional stress of qualification regulators anticipating that overall results in 2023 would be lower that those in 2022, in a return to pre-pandemic awarding arrangements.

"This was not the case for the Class of 2023 in Lismore where outcomes at A Level not only surpassed the Key Performance Indicators of 2022 but were a 23 per cent increase on the pre-pandemic outcomes of 2019. Such incredible results are a testament to the hard work and determination of students and staff to ensure that this cohort of pupils progress seamlessly to the next stage of their educational journey.

"A number of students achieved a full suite of A*/A grades across a range of subject areas: Sinead Douglas A*, A*, A* in Geography, History and Politics; Fionn Murray A*, A*, A in Cambridge Technical Diploma in IT (DA) and BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Sport; Orla McDowell A*, A*, A, A in BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Music, Moving Image Arts and Performing Arts; Aisling McKey A*, A, A in Biology, Chemistry and History; Abby Brennan A, A, A in Biology, Digital Technology and Health and Social Care; and Ellen McConville-Burke A, A, A in Biology, Business Studies and Mathematics.

"There were many other notable individual performances which contributed to the outstanding results,” the school statement added.

In extending her warmest congratulations to all students, principal Mrs Shauna Lennon was delighted to report that not only had Lismore students successfully made the journey back to pre-pandemic standards but had exceeded expectations.

She commended the work of staff and parents in supporting pupils through the examination process where almost 31 per cent of all grades fell into the A*/A categories. She added that whilst it was unfortunate that the Year 14 leavers did not get the opportunity to study in Lismore’s new state-of-the-art building, she looked forward to welcoming them to the new school for the annual prizegiving where their achievements would be acknowledged formally.

1 . Smiles of success All smiles on A level results day. Photo: Lismore Comprehensive School

2 . Celebrating success Students at Lismore Comprehensive School have been praised for 'outstanding' results at A Level. Photo: Lismore Comprehensive School

3 . A special moment Smiles all round on results day. Photo: Lismore Comprehensive School

4 . A day to remember Smiling for the camera on results day. Photo: Lismore Comprehensive School